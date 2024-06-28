Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

VYM stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

