Aspiriant LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.