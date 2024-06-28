Aspiriant LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 76,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 96.4% in the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,547,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $856,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 29,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $186.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

