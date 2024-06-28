Aspiriant LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD opened at $258.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.