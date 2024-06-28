Aspiriant LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 100,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

PFE opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

