Aspiriant LLC Sells 41 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.2 %

GS stock opened at $445.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

