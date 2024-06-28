Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,940.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:ACGet Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $19,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,084. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

