Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,940.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $19,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,084. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

