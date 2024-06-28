Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atco Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATMGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Atco Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Get Atco Mining alerts:

Atco Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.