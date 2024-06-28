Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atco Mining Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATMGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Atco Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
Atco Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atco Mining
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.