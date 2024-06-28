Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
