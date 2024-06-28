Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $187.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

