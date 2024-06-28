AT&T Inc. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

