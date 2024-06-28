Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.71). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.71), with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Augean Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371. The firm has a market cap of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Augean
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.