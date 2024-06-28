Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Ault Global shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,093,005 shares.
Ault Global Trading Up 2.8 %
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
