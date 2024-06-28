Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Up 53.3% in June

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AUSI opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

