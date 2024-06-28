Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Increased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $90.91.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

