Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Avinger
Avinger Stock Performance
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.