B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
CGW opened at $55.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $59.85.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.