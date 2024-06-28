B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

