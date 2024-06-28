B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 251,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 154,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 275,559 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSTZ opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

