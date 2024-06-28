B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 207,560 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %
FDEC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
