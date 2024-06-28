B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 207,560 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

FDEC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.