B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,945 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PMAR opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.