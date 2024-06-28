B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,003 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

