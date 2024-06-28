B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,279 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after buying an additional 113,201 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

