B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

