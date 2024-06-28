B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

