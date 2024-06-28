B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.34 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.