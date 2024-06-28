B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWJ stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

