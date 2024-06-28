Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.