Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Basanite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Basanite Company Profile
