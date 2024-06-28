Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Basanite Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

