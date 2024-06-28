Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.30%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.