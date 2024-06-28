Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 2,746.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Price Performance
BENFW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Beneficient Company Profile
