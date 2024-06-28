Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 2,746.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

BENFW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

