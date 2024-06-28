Berenberg Bank Boosts Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Price Target to GBX 10

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Andrada Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ATM stock opened at GBX 3.96 ($0.05) on Thursday. Andrada Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.20 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £62.57 million, a PE ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.70.
Andrada Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.