Berenberg Bank Boosts Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Price Target to GBX 10

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Andrada Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATM stock opened at GBX 3.96 ($0.05) on Thursday. Andrada Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.20 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £62.57 million, a PE ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.70.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

