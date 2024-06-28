Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.02

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.25). Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.25), with a volume of 3,818,514 shares trading hands.
Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Trading Down 6.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.02.
About Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L)
Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).
