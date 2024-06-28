BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 2,211.5% from the May 31st total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRTX opened at $1.83 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

