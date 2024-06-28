Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Up 9.8%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 135,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 344,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Antony Wood sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

