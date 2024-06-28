Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Kristina A. Peterson Sells 4,510 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $12,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLNK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $490,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blink Charging by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Blink Charging by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.