Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 81,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 53,199 shares.The stock last traded at $14.93 and had previously closed at $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $12,243,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $23,546,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter valued at $82,106,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.