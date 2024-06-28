Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 978,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 75,802 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWL opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

