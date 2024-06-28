BMO Capital Markets Raises Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$20.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SKE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.67.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$6.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$7.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.06. The company has a market cap of C$601.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

