BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 4.3%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.81. 488,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,487,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

