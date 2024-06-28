BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 4.2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $443.05 and last traded at $443.01. Approximately 405,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,088,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.98.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.06. The stock has a market cap of $331.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 192.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

