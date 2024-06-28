Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Down 5.6%

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 689 ($8.74) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.75). Approximately 384,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 290,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731 ($9.27).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 620 ($7.87) to GBX 710 ($9.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 720.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 662.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Bodycote news, insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.80), for a total value of £311,918.30 ($395,684.76). 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

