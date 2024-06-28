Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 76,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,547,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $856,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 29,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

