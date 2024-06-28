Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %
BCLI stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.18.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
