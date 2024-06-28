Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

BCLI stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

