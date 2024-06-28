Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 4,450.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brambles Stock Up 0.8 %

BXBLY stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.