Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 4,450.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brambles Stock Up 0.8 %
BXBLY stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.
About Brambles
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.