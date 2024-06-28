Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $373.35

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 373.35 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.92). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 387 ($4.91), with a volume of 354,012 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 384.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 373.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £164,368.40 ($208,509.96). In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £164,368.40 ($208,509.96). Also, insider Amit Bhatia bought 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,325,891.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,860,909 shares of company stock worth $1,483,049,975. 22.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

