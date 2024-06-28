Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in June

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.72.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

