Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in June

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.72.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brenntag Cuts Dividend
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.