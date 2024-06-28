Brian Chesky Sells 115,385 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,029,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,933,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, June 10th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25.

On Thursday, May 30th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80.

Airbnb stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,322,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares in the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $265,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

