Brian J. Cali Acquires 253 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,453.31. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 396,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,969,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

FDBC stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

