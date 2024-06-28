Brokers Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Lion Electric Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of LEV opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.74. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
